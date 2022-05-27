Ipca Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 912.3, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% rally in NIFTY and a 9.3% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 912.3, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 16340.7. The Sensex is at 54854.87, up 1.11%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has eased around 11.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12557.5, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

