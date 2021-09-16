Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2021.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 10.30% to Rs 439.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 536.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 6.02% to Rs 117. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 172.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd pared 4.83% to Rs 875.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24764 shares in the past one month.

