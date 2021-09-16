Volumes soar at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 163.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 58.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2021.

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 163.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 58.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.13% to Rs.300.00. Volumes stood at 4.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31944 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.1,067.70. Volumes stood at 62849 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd registered volume of 18.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.320.50. Volumes stood at 98989 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd clocked volume of 71640 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6797 shares. The stock gained 5.67% to Rs.3,589.00. Volumes stood at 6511 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53428 shares. The stock increased 11.07% to Rs.746.00. Volumes stood at 51665 shares in the last session.

