Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 6.42%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.54%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 6.42% today to trade at Rs 283.55. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.54% to quote at 15934.01. The index is up 10.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.5% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 43.17 % over last one year compared to the 61.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 21.88% over last one month compared to 10.63% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 4.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 284 on 21 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.3 on 15 Oct 2020.

