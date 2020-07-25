Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.295.0814.1215.059.329.0612.0410.830.370.210.880.720.240.090.380.230.1400.280.14

