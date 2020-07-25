Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 4.29 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.295.08 -16 14.1215.05 -6 OPM %9.329.06 -12.0410.83 - PBDT0.370.21 76 0.880.72 22 PBT0.240.09 167 0.380.23 65 NP0.140 0 0.280.14 100
