Control Print standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 34.92 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 55.26% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.9251.22 -32 OPM %24.3126.90 -PBDT8.3213.89 -40 PBT6.0311.62 -48 NP3.407.60 -55
