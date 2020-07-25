JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 364.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Control Print standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 55.26% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.9251.22 -32 OPM %24.3126.90 -PBDT8.3213.89 -40 PBT6.0311.62 -48 NP3.407.60 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU