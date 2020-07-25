Richirich Inventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Richirich Inventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.030.04-33.33-25.000-0.010-0.010-0.01

