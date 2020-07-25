Richirich Inventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Richirich Inventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.33-25.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 15:20 IST

