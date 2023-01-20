Bharti Airtel allots 8.43 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 843,302 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each at a conversion price of Rs 521/- per equity share to such holders of FCCBs.
Consequent to the above: a) Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 28,358,429,287.50 divided into 5,573,613,942 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each (paid-up value Rs 1.25/- each); and b) Outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange, stands reduced to USD 924.70 million.
