Bharti Airtel allots 8.43 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 843,302 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each at a conversion price of Rs 521/- per equity share to such holders of FCCBs.

Consequent to the above: a) Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 28,358,429,287.50 divided into 5,573,613,942 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each (paid-up value Rs 1.25/- each); and b) Outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange, stands reduced to USD 924.70 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:11 IST

