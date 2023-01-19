JUST IN
Laxmi Organic Industries update on purchase of land from Welspun Corp

Laxmi Organic Industries has paid a substantial consideration of Rs123 crore as of 19 January 2023 for purchase of land, civil structures (excluding plant & machinery) of Welspun Corp's (seller) unit situated in the Dahej, in the state of Gujarat.

Both the parties to the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) have agreed for an extension of date for completion of transaction contemplated in MoA till 31 March 2023.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:40 IST

