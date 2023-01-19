JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Campus Activewear allots 33,598 equity shares under ESOP

Laxmi Organic Industries update on purchase of land from Welspun Corp
Business Standard

ITC allots 17.05 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

ITC has allotted 17,05,960 Ordinary Shares of Re1/- each, upon exercise of 1,70,596 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 19 January, 2023, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1241,40,14,961/- divided into 1241,40,14,961 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU