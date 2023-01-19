ITC allots 17.05 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 17,05,960 Ordinary Shares of Re1/- each, upon exercise of 1,70,596 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 19 January, 2023, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1241,40,14,961/- divided into 1241,40,14,961 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each.

