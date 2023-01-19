Board of SEPC appoints director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 18 January 2023

The Board of SEPC at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Bansal (DIN: 09634747) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 18 January 2023 subject to the approval of shareholders.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:25 IST

