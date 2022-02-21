Bharti Airtel joins SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium

Bharti Airtel said it has joined the SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium to scale up its high speed global network capacity to serve India's fast growing digital economy.
The 19,200 Rkm SEA-ME-WE-6 will connect Singapore and France, and will be amongst the largest undersea cable systems globally. Airtel is participating as a major investor in the SEA-ME-WE-6 and is anchoring 20% of the overall investment in the cable system, which will go LIVE in 2025.
The 12 other consortium members of SEA-ME-WE-6 include Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Dhiraagu (Maldives), Djibouti Telecom, Mobily (Saudi Arabia), Orange (France), Singtel (Singapore), Sri Lanka Telecom, Telecom Egypt, Telekom Malaysia, Telin (Indonesia).
Through SEA-ME-WE-6 Airtel will add a significant amount of 100 TBps capacity to its global network. Airtel has acquired one Fiber Pair on the main SEA-ME-WE-6 system and will co-build four Fiber Pairs between Singapore - Chennai - Mumbai as part of the cable system. Airtel will land the SEA-ME-WE6 cable system in India at new landing stations in Mumbai and Chennai.
SEA-ME-WE-6 will be fully integrated with Nxtra by Airtel's large Data Centers in Mumbai and Chennai to enable global hyperscalers and businesses to access seamless integrated solutions and strengthen India's position as an emerging data center hub in the region.
