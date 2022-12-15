PSP Projects receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

PSP Projects has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 300 crore) - CARE A+; Stable Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1055 crore) - CARE A+; Stable / CARE A1+ Short term bank facilities (Rs 42 crore) - CARE A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)