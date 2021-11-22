Bharti Airtel spurts on hiking prepaid recharge plans

Bharti Airtel jumped 3.98% to Rs 742.65 after the company on Monday announced tariff hikes across prepaid plans by 20-25% from 26 November 2021.

Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model, the telecom operator said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel also said that increased level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, it will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.

Bharti Airtel has an ARPU of Rs 153 higher than Reliance Jio's ARPU of Rs 143.6 and Vodafone Idea's ARPU of Rs 109.

Bharti Airtel posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore registered in Q2 FY21. The telecom operator posted quarterly revenues of Rs 28,326 crore, rising 13% YoY on a reported basis. The company's India revenues for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 19,890 crore rising 18.3% year on year on a comparable basis and 10.4% year on year on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 20.3% YoY on comparable basis on account of increase in ARPU and strong 4G customer addition.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)