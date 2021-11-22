Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 70.47 points or 3.95% at 1854.35 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.9%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6.41%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 5.03%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.96%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.04%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.75%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.25%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.95%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 361.45 or 0.61% at 59274.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.75 points or 0.53% at 17671.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.74 points or 0.79% at 28569.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.82 points or 0.77% at 8944.83.

On BSE,1105 shares were trading in green, 1721 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)