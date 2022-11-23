Bharti Airtel subsidiary starts construction of largest data centre in East India

The 600 crore hyper-scale facility will be operational by 2024 and it will support digital needs of East India and SAARC countries.

Nxtra Data ("Nxtra by Airtel"), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata.

The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will serve the underserved markets of East and North-East regions along with the SAARC countries and fulfill the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players.

The 25 MW facility will come up in New Town, Kolkata and will be fully operational by 2024. The new centre will source clean energy for running its operations. Once ready, it will be Nxtra's 1st large-scale facility in East India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India. The new centre will further cement Nxtra's position as the nation's largest network of data centres.

Nxtra by Airtel is on an expansion spree and will invest over Rs 5000 crore over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW. The company has already invested and partnered with eight organisations to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy. Nxtra has the ambition to reach net zero by 2031.

"Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to partner West Bengal in its digital-first economy agenda and would like to thank the state government for its unflinching support. The new facility will be one of the largest data centres in East India and will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries. We are investing extensively on Green Energy and our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale Kolkata data centre will run on renewable source of energy," said Rajesh Tapadia, executive director & chief operating officer, Nxtra by Airtel.

Nxtra offers the largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

The telecom major's consolidated net profit surged 89.17% to Rs 2,145.2 crore on 21.89% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,4526.8 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 0.48% to Rs 847.15 on Tuesday.

