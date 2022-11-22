Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 67173 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14120 shares

Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Torrent Power Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 November 2022.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 67173 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14120 shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.655.30. Volumes stood at 11422 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 10.73 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.47% to Rs.21.20. Volumes stood at 17.41 lakh shares in the last session.

UCO Bank clocked volume of 126.2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.89% to Rs.20.56. Volumes stood at 177.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 31014 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14748 shares. The stock increased 0.37% to Rs.527.15. Volumes stood at 8695 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India recorded volume of 51.2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.26.35. Volumes stood at 79.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)