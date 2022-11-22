Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 34.15 points or 0.62% at 5573.36 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Everest Industries Ltd (up 6.67%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 5.12%),Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 4.51%),NACL Industries Ltd (up 2.81%),West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were India Cements Ltd (up 2.59%), Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (up 2.41%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 2.2%), Ambuja Cements Ltd (up 1.96%), and Deepak Nitrite Ltd (up 1.85%).

On the other hand, Kalyani Steels Ltd (down 2.72%), Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.91%), and Mukand Ltd (down 1.83%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 76.43 or 0.12% at 61221.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.25 points or 0.1% at 18178.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.83 points or 0.04% at 28765.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.81 points or 0.26% at 8903.87.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1195 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)