Bharti Airtel unveils refreshed brand identity 'Nxtra by Airtel'

Bharti Airtel unveiled a refreshed brand identity 'Nxtra by Airtel' for its data centre business and outlined investment plans to significantly scale up its data centre network to serve the requirements of India's fast growing digital economy.

Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centres in India. It currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres located strategically across India and manages critical submarine landing stations. Coupled with Airtel's global network, it offers secure and scalable integrated solution to global hyperscalers, large Indian enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

With 5G around the corner, a fast growing digital economy, enterprises transitioning to cloud and local data storage regulations, India is witnessing strong demand for reliable data centre solutions. The Indian data centre industry is expected more than double its installed capacity from an approximate 450 MW to 1074 MW by 2023.

Nxtra by Airtel aims to be at the forefront of this growth and plans to invest Rs 5,000 crores by 2025 to further scale up its industry leading network of hyperscale and edge data centres. This will include new data centre parks in key metro cities. The investment will triple Nxtra by Airtel's installed capacity to over 400 MW to meet the surging demand and consolidate its network leadership.

