MCX selects TCS as technology solutions provider

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by The Multi Commodity Exchange India (MCX) as the technology solution provider for its growth and transformation journey. As part of Project Udaan, TCS will help MCX build a new technology core, transforming its trading as well as post-trade functions, to support its future growth and further strengthen its leadership position in the commodity derivatives market in India.

TCS will design and deploy a cutting-edge, ultra-low latency, high availability, high resilience and highperformance solution that integrates multiple systems to transform MCX's operations end to end. To enable high throughput trading, the solution uses the Deutsche Bse T7 trading platform from the Deutsche Bse Group.

TCS is a strategic business and IT transformation partner to the Deutsche Bse Group, and has helped develop this platform, and is also implementing it in select engagements.

Post-trade activities such as clearing, risk management, delivery and settlement will be transformed using TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure with its unique High Performance Transaction Manager (HpTM) deployed as microservices. Its unified clearing approach along with integrated real-time risk management and position monitoring, as well as its collateral and delivery management and settlement capabilities, will help MCX in meeting its current and future business needs.

Further, TCS BaNCS' APIs and support for global messaging standards will enable easy integration with various participants, sub-systems and ecosystems. Compliant with global regulatory standards, TCS BaNCS will help MCX meet current and future regulatory standards including emerging regulations around client level collateralization.

Additionally, TCS will implement TCS BaNCS for Securities Trading for MCX's trading members, providing them a modern, fast, intuitive user interface and real time market data feed for trading and post trade activities.

