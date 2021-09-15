Glenmark Pharmaceuticals buybacks USD 1 mn FCCBs

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has purchased an aggregate principal amount of US$ 1,000,000 of the outstanding US$76,750,000 2.00% Resettable Onward Starting Equity-Linked Securities due 2022 (FCCBs) at repurchase price of 120.30% of the principal amount at an aggregate purchase price of US$ 1,203,000.00 plus accrued but unpaid interest and additional interest.

Pursuant to the aforementioned repurchase, an aggregate principal amount of US$ 75,750,000 of the FCCBs currently remain outstanding.

