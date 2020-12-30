BHEL bags order for reactor header assemblies from NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Wednesday announced that it won an order for supplying 32 reactor header assemblies from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).BHEL said the order has been won under NPCIL's fleet mode procurement for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
BHEL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 552.38 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net profit of Rs 120.95 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Shares of BHEL were trading 0.14% lower at Rs 35.30, coming off day's low of Rs 35.
