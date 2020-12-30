Healthcare stocks ease

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 95.91 points or 0.44% at 21486.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.61%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.43%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.33%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.15%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Take Solutions Ltd (down 1.94%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.9%), Granules India Ltd (down 1.84%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.71%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.61%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 3.52%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 30.21 or 0.06% at 47582.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 13938.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.38 points or 0.02% at 17963.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.27 points or 0.17% at 5908.26.

On BSE,1413 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)