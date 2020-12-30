Britannia Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3568.7, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.86% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% rally in NIFTY and a 13.54% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3568.7, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 13902.55. The Sensex is at 47503.11, down 0.23%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 1.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34181.95, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3577.65, down 0.63% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 17.86% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% rally in NIFTY and a 13.54% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

