Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 10.06 points or 0.42% at 2407.63 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.69%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.47%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.29%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.19%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.69%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 5.93%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.64%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.97%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 30.21 or 0.06% at 47582.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 13938.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.38 points or 0.02% at 17963.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.27 points or 0.17% at 5908.26.

On BSE,1413 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

