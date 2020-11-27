TVS Motor launches mobile app TVS A.R.I.V.E for customers

-
TVS Motor Company launched their innovative mobile application TVS A. R. I. V. E, aimed at transforming customer experience of exploring two-wheelers.
The Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A. R. I. V. E) app allows an indepth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, from the convenience of the homes. This first in its segment app will offer a holistic experience to the customers, and further strengthen the company's dedication to constantly engage with them through this unique platform.
