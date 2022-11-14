Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Online Information Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles rose 3600.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.333.42 -3 OPM %5.410.58 -PBDT0.660.02 3200 PBT0.660.02 3200 NP0.370.01 3600

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:52 IST

