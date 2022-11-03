Bikaji Foods International IPO subscribed 67%

The offer received bids for 1.38 crore shares as against 2.06 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International received bids for 1,38,43,650 shares as against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (3 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 67%.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (3 November 2022) and it will close on Monday (7 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 285-300 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares sold by them. The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer.

Ahead of the IPO, Bikaji Foods International on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, raised Rs 262.15 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 87,37,194 lakh shares at Rs 300 each to 36 anchor investors.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market. The company is one of the pioneers in the Indian packaged snacks industry, which has given a twist to classic Indian snacks with a contemporary taste along with maintaining the regional flavours to address the evolving consumer preferences in India and internationally.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 16.24 crore and net sales of Rs 419.16 crore in the three months ended on June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)