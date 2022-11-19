Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 254.03 croreNet loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 254.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 203.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales254.03203.53 25 OPM %5.697.77 -PBDT0.52-0.29 LP PBT-8.92-9.74 8 NP-5.6922.40 PL
