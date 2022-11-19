Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 254.03 crore

Net loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 254.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 203.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.254.03203.535.697.770.52-0.29-8.92-9.74-5.6922.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)