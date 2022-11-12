Binani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Binani Industries reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.34 18 OPM %-215.00-264.71 -PBDT-1.76-0.76 -132 PBT-1.76-0.83 -112 NP-1.76-0.83 -112
