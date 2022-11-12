ABB India standalone net profit rises 64.74% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 64.74% to Rs 197.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1762.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2100.271762.98 19 OPM %10.0410.28 -PBDT256.27194.15 32 PBT229.40165.40 39 NP197.56119.92 65

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

