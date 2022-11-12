ABB India standalone net profit rises 64.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 64.74% to Rs 197.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1762.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

