ABB India standalone net profit rises 64.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 64.74% to Rs 197.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 2100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1762.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2100.271762.98 19 OPM %10.0410.28 -PBDT256.27194.15 32 PBT229.40165.40 39 NP197.56119.92 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU