Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 36.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 36.23% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 253.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.253.94248.9218.0214.5051.8538.8147.8735.3935.4626.03

