Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 36.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 253.94 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 36.23% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 253.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales253.94248.92 2 OPM %18.0214.50 -PBDT51.8538.81 34 PBT47.8735.39 35 NP35.4626.03 36

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

