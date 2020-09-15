Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 42.78 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 97.46% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.35% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 183.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

