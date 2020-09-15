Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Weizmann reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pioneer Investcorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the June 2020 quarter
Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 42.78 croreNet profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 97.46% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.35% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 183.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.7847.35 -10 183.26176.69 4 OPM %-2.835.60 -3.363.10 - PBDT2.012.60 -23 8.124.35 87 PBT0.712.16 -67 5.412.62 106 NP0.062.36 -97 4.102.45 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU