JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 42.78 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 97.46% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.35% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 183.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.7847.35 -10 183.26176.69 4 OPM %-2.835.60 -3.363.10 - PBDT2.012.60 -23 8.124.35 87 PBT0.712.16 -67 5.412.62 106 NP0.062.36 -97 4.102.45 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU