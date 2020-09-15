Pioneer Investcorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.41% to Rs 5.02 croreNet loss of Pioneer Investcorp reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.41% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.029.73 -48 OPM %30.0838.54 -PBDT0.340.98 -65 PBT0.030.66 -95 NP-0.170.42 PL
