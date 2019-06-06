Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 85.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 47.35 crore

Net profit of rose 85.83% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 47.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 235.62% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 176.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

