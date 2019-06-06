Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 72.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 43.35% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 72.93% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.35% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.30% to Rs 5.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.88% to Rs 152.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

37.2565.75152.71206.0311.5713.2516.6314.494.918.5726.0129.893.887.6121.4726.642.067.615.7826.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)