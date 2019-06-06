JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Trombo Extractions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 72.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.35% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 72.93% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.35% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.30% to Rs 5.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.88% to Rs 152.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.2565.75 -43 152.71206.03 -26 OPM %11.5713.25 -16.6314.49 - PBDT4.918.57 -43 26.0129.89 -13 PBT3.887.61 -49 21.4726.64 -19 NP2.067.61 -73 5.7826.64 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU