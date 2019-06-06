JUST IN
Fiberweb (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.20 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 57.92% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net loss of Fiberweb (India) reported to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.92% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.97% to Rs 9.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.05% to Rs 197.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.2588.52 -58 197.30286.13 -31 OPM %10.5212.35 -14.5513.81 - PBDT4.5210.79 -58 29.3239.56 -26 PBT3.499.82 -64 24.7836.31 -32 NP-12.209.82 PL 9.0936.31 -75

