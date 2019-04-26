Biocon consolidated net profit rises 63.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.72% to Rs 1528.80 croreNet profit of Biocon rose 63.88% to Rs 213.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 1528.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1169.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 143.10% to Rs 905.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 372.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 5514.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4123.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1528.801169.50 31 5514.404123.40 34 OPM %25.6319.92 -25.2720.11 - PBDT404.10288.70 40 1468.10995.10 48 PBT284.30193.40 47 1020.30610.00 67 NP213.70130.40 64 905.30372.40 143
