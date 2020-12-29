Biocon launches Tacrolimus capsules in US

-
-
Biocon said it has expanded generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.
The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following an approval from the US FDA in November 2020, underscores Biocon's relentless pursuit of its mission to make affordable healthcare accessible.
Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon, said the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US reflects the company's commitment to continually evaluate and expand portfolio of complex products to serve patients.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2020. Shares of Biocon fell 3.32% to settle at Rs 465.80 yesterday.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases.
