Volumes spurt at Nilkamal Ltd counter

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 December 2020.
Nilkamal Ltd notched up volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12177 shares. The stock rose 9.60% to Rs.1,561.95. Volumes stood at 8337 shares in the last session.
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd saw volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53003 shares. The stock increased 10.42% to Rs.814.00. Volumes stood at 39412 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 66161 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9015 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.11,174.50. Volumes stood at 5290 shares in the last session.
Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60426 shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.641.10. Volumes stood at 40405 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd saw volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19073 shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.1,723.40. Volumes stood at 10597 shares in the last session.
