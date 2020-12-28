Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 14 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd crashed 3.61% to Rs 331.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34571 shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd lost 3.33% to Rs 465.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd slipped 2.84% to Rs 181.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd fell 2.41% to Rs 530.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24283 shares in the past one month.

