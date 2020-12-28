Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Rajdarshan Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 December 2020.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd crashed 6.62% to Rs 556.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 477 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 55.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11871 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 30.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7609 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd fell 4.93% to Rs 12.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1000 shares in the past one month.

