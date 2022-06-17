Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 313, down 2.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.54% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 15.41% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313, down 2.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 15286.55. The Sensex is at 51291.74, down 0.4%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12066.65, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.65, down 1.98% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 21.54% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 15.41% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 446.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)