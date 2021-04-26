Biocon Ltd extends losing spree

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.9, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.29% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 37.75% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.9, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 14484.2. The Sensex is at 48383.4, up 1.05%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 2.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13319.75, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.1, down 0.55% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 9.29% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 37.75% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 161.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

