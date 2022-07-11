Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Borosil Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2022.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd surged 15.21% to Rs 22.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Green Energy Ltd spiked 8.78% to Rs 2089.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76812 shares in the past one month.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd soared 7.71% to Rs 317. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Borosil Ltd advanced 6.89% to Rs 307.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12096 shares in the past one month.
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd gained 6.79% to Rs 722. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1358 shares in the past one month.
