Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 73.58% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.856.18 -38 OPM %21.0418.45 -PBDT0.500.84 -40 PBT0.190.56 -66 NP0.140.53 -74

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

