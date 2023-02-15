Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 3.85 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 73.58% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.856.18 -38 OPM %21.0418.45 -PBDT0.500.84 -40 PBT0.190.56 -66 NP0.140.53 -74
