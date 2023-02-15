Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 73.58% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.856.1821.0418.450.500.840.190.560.140.53

