Wanbury reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wanbury reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Indices trade with modest gains; pharma stocks decline
-
Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 125.78 croreNet loss of Wanbury reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 125.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales125.78124.84 1 OPM %5.147.09 -PBDT0.083.46 -98 PBT-3.040.43 PL NP-3.280.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU