Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Instrument

Existing

Revised

Rating Action

Long term rating

CRISIL AA+/ Stable

CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Upgradation

Short term rating

CRISIL A1+

CRISIL A1+

Reaffirmation

Non convertible debentures

-

CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Assigned

Subordinated debt programme

CRISIL AA+/ Stable

CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Upgradation

Commercial paper programme

CRISIL A1+

CRISIL A1+

Reaffirmation

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 11:10 IST

