Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:Instrument
Existing
Revised
Rating Action
Long term rating
CRISIL AA+/ Stable
CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Upgradation
Short term rating
CRISIL A1+
CRISIL A1+
Reaffirmation
Non convertible debentures
CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Assigned
Subordinated debt programme
CRISIL AA+/ Stable
CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Upgradation
Commercial paper programme
CRISIL A1+
CRISIL A1+
Reaffirmation
