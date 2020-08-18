Birlasoft announces strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft

Birlasoft announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications.

Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100M. Building on the current collaboration, Birlasoft will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to its clients. Together with Microsoft, Birlasoft will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services.

The current global situation requires organizations to enhance agility and resilience, to in turn ensure business continuity, deliver desired customer experiences, and accomplish their business goals.

The speed of digitalization will be a primary imperative. Birlasoft has been working with its customers across industry segments, supporting them in their digital transformation journeys. Birlasoft helps customers in Manufacturing to accelerate their Industry 4.0 adoption; in BFSI to leverage Open APIs and automate both front-office and backoffice transformation; in Energy & Utilities sector to enhance field collaboration and real-time service excellence, optimize operations and improve asset performance; and in Life Sciences vertical to innovate faster, provide rich insights to achieve commercial excellence, and automate drug discovery and pharmacovigilance processes. The Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft will further strengthen Biralsoft's digital offerings and will allow them to complement their industry expertise with the power of Microsoft clouds, to accelerate their clients' digital transformation journey.

