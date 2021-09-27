Patel Engineering bags Rs 1251 cr work contract for Teesta-VI HEP

-
ALSO READ
NHPC incorporates JV Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation
Board of NHPC approves initiation of merger process for Jalpower Corporation
Board of NHPC approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary
Board of NHPC to consider raising debt up to Rs 4300 cr for FY22
NHPC update on acquisition of Jalpower Corporation
-
Patel Engineering today announced that it has bagged a Rs. 1,251 crore, Lot II Civil Work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC.
The project is located at South Sikkim District in Sikkim, India.
The Package includes balance Civil works for Underground Power House & Transformer Cavern, Part of HRT-I & HRT-II, Surge Shafts, Pressure Shafts & Adits, TRT and other Associated Structures etc. of 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project located near village Subin Khore, South Sikkim, India, which is about 67Kms from Siliguri, the nearest major town.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU