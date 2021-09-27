Patel Engineering bags Rs 1251 cr work contract for Teesta-VI HEP

Patel Engineering today announced that it has bagged a Rs. 1,251 crore, Lot II Civil Work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC.

The project is located at South Sikkim District in Sikkim, India.

The Package includes balance Civil works for Underground Power House & Transformer Cavern, Part of HRT-I & HRT-II, Surge Shafts, Pressure Shafts & Adits, TRT and other Associated Structures etc. of 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project located near village Subin Khore, South Sikkim, India, which is about 67Kms from Siliguri, the nearest major town.

